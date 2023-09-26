Shanghai Tower dazzles with light and sound show

A dazzling light show that captures the distinctive charm of Shanghai and is specially created for the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival is dazzling visitors in Shanghai Tower.

Ti Gong

A dazzling interactive light show exhibiting the distinctive charm of Shanghai and created for the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival is dazzling visitors.

The show, which combines immersive and interactive technologies of sound, painting, light and shadow, was launched on the 126th floor of Shanghai Tower on Tuesday, depicting the culture and tourism metaverse exploration progress of Shanghai as well as images of the city, the Yangtze River Delta region and the tower, an iconic tourist attraction in the Pudong New Area.

The show includes festival-related aspects such as the festival's logo and its representative pattern, "flying bird," as well as iconic destinations along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, trips to discover the city's architecture, and Shanghai flavor.

It is staged in the tower's 632 art space at a height of 583.4 meters, the city's highest immersive art space.

The show is backed by the festival's promotion song, "Our Shanghai."

According to officials, it is an endeavor to embrace the metaverse in the fields of culture and tourism, as well as the Z generation.

