Party Secretary Chen meets Louis Dreyfus leadership

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.'s supervisory board, and Michael Gelchie, the global CEO of Louis Dreyfus, on Monday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He mentioned that at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, goals and a development path for China's future were outlined. The Chinese-style modernization aims to enable the people to live a better life, and provides long-term, stable and predictable development opportunities for global enterprises in China.

As the central city of the Chinese economy and a vanguard window of reform and opening up, Shanghai is committed to expanding its opening up efforts, and creating a first-class business environment with marketization, rule of law and internationalization, in order to provide support for global enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Louis Dreyfus is a globally renowned agricultural products trading and processing company, and is welcomed to respond to new trends towards green development, digitalization and consumption upgrading by increasing its investment in Shanghai, upgrading its regional headquarters function, strengthening its innovation and R&D capabilities, developing more high-value-added products, and better satisfying consumers' pursuit of high-quality life.

Louis Dreyfus is welcomed to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo and bring more high-quality products and technical services into China's large market through the Shanghai hub.

Louis-Dreyfus and Gelchie said that Shanghai's openness and vitality were impressive. This city is not only China's largest economic center city but also a gathering place for multinational corporations. The decision to raise the regional headquarters level has proved to be the correct choice.

The company will continue to deepen its presence in China and Shanghai, focusing on green, low-carbon development, actively researching and developing new technologies and providing higher value-added and more popular products to consumers.

The company has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years and will continue to provide healthy, safe, and nutritious quality products to consumers through the 6th CIIE.





