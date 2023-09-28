Xuhui ready to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Xuhui District has prepared a feast of cultural and tourism activities for the Mid-Autumn Festival that begins on Friday, inviting people to celebrate in a traditional way.

Xuhui District has prepared a feast of cultural and tourist activities for the Mid-Autumn Festival that falls on Friday, inviting people to celebrate the holiday in a traditional way.

Basked in the full moon, people can enjoy a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Guilin Park, LONGHUAHUI and Zikawei Library on Thursday and Friday, with an upgraded version of the "Mid-Autumn Dream Gala," an iconic event of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

At Guilin Park, a Jiangnan-style classic garden built in 1931, known for its dense woods with over 1,000 osmanthus trees, shadow play performances are staged and intangible cultural heritage is on display, bringing visitors the everlasting charm of traditional Chinese culture.

Gaming elements are introduced into shadow play shows to cater to the interest of the young generation.

Dough modelling and haipai (Shanghai-style) paper cut techniques are showcased, while Qiao Jia Shan, a time-honored food brand of Shanghai, brings its snacks and mooncakes designed based on Genshin Impact, developed by Shanghai-based game studio miHoYo, to the park.

A Peking Opera performance is ready to wow visitors on Friday night at LONGHUAHUI, a newly opened commercial block covering about 100,000 square meters next to the Longhua Temple and Longhua Pogoda.

At Zikawei Library, a popular cultural landmark of the city, riddle guessing activities will be held.

Children wearing hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes) can share stories at the library

A moonlight bazaar featuring a display of intangible cultural heritage items and specialties of Xuhui is being held at the square outside the library.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage will show off their techniques of haipai paper cutting, pankou, or frog fastenings, enamel ware making, and crochet, with their nimble fingers.

There will also be brooches, hairpins, and artworks bearing elements such as the rabbit of the festival, and osmanthus flavored coffee will be served at the bazaar as well.

If you go:

Venues: Guilin Park

Address: 128 Guilin Road 徐汇区桂林路128号

Zikawei Library

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号

LONGHUAHUI

Address: 2778 Longhua Road 上海市徐汇区龙华路2778号

