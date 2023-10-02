﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai sees boom in marriages on National Day

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:22 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0
A boom in marriage registrations was seen in Shanghai on the National Day, with 920 couples tying the knot, mainly in the Pudong New Area, Minhang District and Xuhui District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:22 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0

A boom in marriage registrations was seen in Shanghai on Sunday, the National Day, with 920 couples tying the knot.

Registration centers in the Pudong New Area, Minhang District and Xuhui District had the largest number of registrations, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Shanghai sees boom in marriages on National Day
Bai Kelin

A couple exchange marriage vows

Under a trial operation, the marriage and divorce registration center in the Pudong New Area started providing a registration service for foreigners tying the knot with locals who have a hukou, or household registration, in Pudong from Sunday.

Residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and overseas Chinese are also eligible for the service.

The center has put up bilingual signs and set up exclusive windows for the trial period to provide a warm and considerate service to those wishing to wed.

Shanghai sees boom in marriages on National Day
Bai Kelin

A couple celebrates their wedding day.

A group marriage certificate issuing ceremony was held to mark the occasion.

A couple where the wife is from Hong Kong and the husband a Pudong resident said "I do" at the center on the day.

"It is much more convenient to draw the certificate in Pudong instead of visiting the center in Puxi," said the husband surnamed Xia.

In the past, the service was only available at the Shanghai Marriage Registration Center located in Xuhui District.

"I have decided to stay in Shanghai and spend the rest of my life with you," Xia's bride told him.

Shanghai sees boom in marriages on National Day
Bai Kelin

It was a busy scene at the Pudong New Area Marriage Registration Center on Sunday.

Across the city, marriage registration centers hosted activities such as group certificate issuing ceremonies and presented rabbit lanterns to newlyweds on the day, according to the bureau.

Another newlywed couple made their marriage reservation one month prior to the date.

"It is a good day and we are excited to celebrate the date coupled with the birthdate of our motherland year after year," said the husband suramed Liu at the Xuhui Marriage Registration Center.

Shanghai sees boom in marriages on National Day
Bai Kelin

A couple poses at the Pudong New Area Marriage Registration Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Minhang
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     