Shanghai sees boom in marriages on National Day

A boom in marriage registrations was seen in Shanghai on Sunday, the National Day, with 920 couples tying the knot.

Registration centers in the Pudong New Area, Minhang District and Xuhui District had the largest number of registrations, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Under a trial operation, the marriage and divorce registration center in the Pudong New Area started providing a registration service for foreigners tying the knot with locals who have a hukou, or household registration, in Pudong from Sunday.



Residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and overseas Chinese are also eligible for the service.

The center has put up bilingual signs and set up exclusive windows for the trial period to provide a warm and considerate service to those wishing to wed.

A group marriage certificate issuing ceremony was held to mark the occasion.

A couple where the wife is from Hong Kong and the husband a Pudong resident said "I do" at the center on the day.

"It is much more convenient to draw the certificate in Pudong instead of visiting the center in Puxi," said the husband surnamed Xia.

In the past, the service was only available at the Shanghai Marriage Registration Center located in Xuhui District.

"I have decided to stay in Shanghai and spend the rest of my life with you," Xia's bride told him.

Across the city, marriage registration centers hosted activities such as group certificate issuing ceremonies and presented rabbit lanterns to newlyweds on the day, according to the bureau.

Another newlywed couple made their marriage reservation one month prior to the date.

"It is a good day and we are excited to celebrate the date coupled with the birthdate of our motherland year after year," said the husband suramed Liu at the Xuhui Marriage Registration Center.