J.P. Morgan continues as diamond sponsor for 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

J.P. Morgan is proud to continue as the Diamond Sponsor of the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters as it officially resumes in Shanghai. The prestigious tournament is Asia's only ATP Masters 1000 tournament, which J.P. Morgan has supported since 2018. This year, the championships will be played once again at the iconic Qizhong Tennis Center between October 2 and October 15.

"J.P. Morgan is excited to continue our Diamond Sponsorship at this award-winning ATP tournament, as we welcome it back to Shanghai after a three-year absence," said Filippo Gori, Asia Pacific CEO of J.P. Morgan. "Through our sponsorship, we are very proud to be able to support the very best in tennis and promote the excellence that it represents around the world. We are looking forward to two action-packed weeks with some of the best players on the planet."

Mark Leung, China CEO of J.P. Morgan, said: "The Rolex Shanghai Masters is one of the world's most exciting sporting competitions. I believe that our continued sponsorship is a strong testament to the firm's commitment to our clients, our employees and local communities.

"For over 100 years, we've been helping companies, communities and institutions in China and those coming into China reach their goals. We are proud to have a full spectrum of operational businesses on the ground from investment and corporate banking, payments, markets, securities services, commercial banking and asset management, and we will continue to support our domestic Chinese and international clients here," Leung said.

Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) received regulatory approval for 100 percent ownership of the China International Fund Management Co Ltd, which has since operated under the JPMAM brand in China. With the completion of the latest pieces of its onshore buildout, J.P. Morgan offers scale and completeness to its clients through four fully-owned major legal entities in China – a locally incorporated bank, a securities company, a futures company, and an asset manager.

With regards to J.P. Morgan's continued support for the Rolex Shanghai Masters, tournament director Michael Luevano said: "We are very honored and excited to continue our relationship with J.P. Morgan, one of the world's greatest financial institutions. Both the tournament and J.P. Morgan share the same commitment to excellence and we value their long-term vision for the Rolex Shanghai Masters."