Shanghai Minhang Polytechnic vocational college opens its doors

Shanghai Minhang Polytechnic vocational college opened its doors on Sunday, cultivating high-level talent, to meet the increasing demand for skilled workers.

Ti Gong

A vocational college – Shanghai Minhang Polytechnic – was launched on Sunday in Minhang District to cultivate talent for high-quality development of local industries.

Adhering to Minhang's industrial layout featuring manufacturing in the south and services in the north, the new college offers nine majors, including intelligent electromechanical technology, industrial robotics, new energy vehicle maintenance technology, eSport management and childcare service. Its three-year programs are open to high school graduates from all over the country, and its five-year programs are only open to graduates of middle schools in Shanghai.

The college is a collaboration between Minhang and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Ding Kuiling, president of Shanghai Jiao Tong, said the university will enhance its cooperation with the district to share resources and explore vocational education to serve urban development in Shanghai.

An artisan academy was also launched at the college on Sunday to engage innovation enterprises in the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park in education. The college and enterprises will join hands to provide various training for college students and front-line workers to meet local demands for knowledgeable, skilled and innovative workforce.

An education and industry alliance for artificial intelligence innovation was established, with cooperation agreements signed between the new college and more than 20 enterprises, including Huawei and China Mobile.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Minhang Polytechnic also launched its "Tianze Honor Program," a program to select top-notch students and provide extra training for them in addition to regular courses. The college invited 14 experts from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and renowned enterprises to mentor the students.

Chen Wenhua, director of Minhang, said he hopes the college will enhance the capabilities of skilled talent in serving the local economy and social development.

Zhou Yaming, director of the Shanghai Education Commission, said he hopes the college will provide replicable experiences in vocational education which can accurately serve the needs of industries.