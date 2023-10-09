﻿
Xuhui hosts week of events for mental and physical wellbeing

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-09       0
The Xuhui riverside has turned into a vibrant and colorful space for physical training and a wide range of leisure activities this week to promote mental and physical wellbeing.
The Xuhui riverside area has been turned into a vibrant and colorful space for physical training and a wide range of leisure activities this week to promote mental and physical wellbeing.

The weeklong Wellbeing Roll-Out Gallery, consisting of outdoor community activities and physical training sessions, kicks off on Monday.

Staged by athleisure apparel brand Lululemon and several local organizations, it coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Ti Gong

The Xuhui riverside area has a sports and leisure space to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

A series of community activities and roundtable conversations will be held to focus publicly on how best to look after one's body and mind.

A running tour for the visually impaired will be held on the tracks over the weekend through Lululemon's collaboration with local NGO, Lanjingling.

The riverside area is divided into four sections: the Wellbeing Running Track, Wellbeing Island, Wellbeing Plaza and Meditation Garden for sports lovers and the general public to find their own suitable schedules.

The contemporary art pieces and decorations are designed by artist and designer Jeremyville and tieup products with the artist are available at the pop-up store on site.

Ti Gong

Power yoga, cycling, dancing and all other physical activities, as well as charity running events for the visually impaired, are open for the general public.

An earlier survey by Lululemon shows Chinese respondents have a higher score for wellbeing than the global average level.

The online study, of 14,000 consumers in 14 countries and regions, shows a stable global wellbeing index of 66, while the score on the Chinese mainland is 78.

The wellbeing ratings of Chinese mainland respondents surpass average global level in all three dimensions – physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing and social wellbeing.

As high as 67 percent of Chinese mainland respondents are optimistic about the future, markedly higher than the global average of 42 percent.

Ti Gong

Event info:

Date: October 9 to October 15

Venue: Xuhui Riverside Area

Address: 3398, Longteng Avenue

上海徐汇区龙腾大道3398号

Admission: Free

Training sessions and roundtables: Reservations required



Ti Gong

Scan the WeChat code to access the schedule and make reservations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
