Putuo unveils fresh batch of policies to lure talent

  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-10-11
High-level professionals who choose to settle in Shanghai's downtown Putuo District will be eligible for housing subsidies of up to 1 million yuan (US$136,934).
High-level professionals who choose to settle in Shanghai's downtown Putuo District will be eligible for housing subsidies of up to 1 million yuan (US$136,934), it was announced on Wednesday.

Those who prefer to rent can receive a maximum monthly rental subsidy of 5,000 yuan per person, the district government revealed as part of Putuo's new batch of talent policies.

This initiative is designed to alleviate housing-related stress and create a more attractive environment for talent to work and live in Putuo, an official of the district government said.

Putuo issued a new batch of 10 talent policies on Wednesday to contribute to Shanghai's endeavor to become a hub for high-level talent.

The district has also released a "Talent Privilege Card," which includes services such as healthcare, children's education, accommodation, sports, legal consultation, finance and spousal employment.

Over the first nine months of this year, Putuo welcomed 912 professionals and 584 returning overseas students, according to the district government.

The district will also host a global innovation and entrepreneurship competition for international students and an entrepreneurship competition for young professionals.

Liu Zhongsheng, vice general manager of Poker Technology, said the policies have made the company's recruitment process more flexible and dynamic.

Li Rui, general manager of PushMed, pointed out that the policies were the most urgently needed and a strong support for startup companies.

Putuo's talent policy is now more focused on overseas and strategic talent, striving to create the "Crown of Suzhou Creek," a hub for high-level talent, according to the district government.

Putuo is set to prioritize the development of four major science and innovation parks and the Suzhou Creek waterfront as it aims to become a more vibrant innovation hub in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Yangtze River
Suzhou Creek
