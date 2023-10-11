Xuhui launches global AI talent recruitment plan

Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District released a global talent recruitment plan on Wednesday to attract top-tier talent in the artificial intelligence sector from around the world.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District released a global talent recruitment plan on Wednesday to attract top-tier talent in the artificial intelligence sector from around the world.

The plan was unveiled during the 2023 Innovation Conference of Xuhui, which aims to bolster the district's position as a hub for scientific and technological innovation.

The recruitment plan includes four key policy measures to attract AI professionals from across the world, develop cutting-edge training platforms, provide ideal job opportunities and create a welcoming environment for them, the district government announced at the conference.

The leading AI professionals can enjoy top-class scientific innovation facilities and high-quality living conditions in Xuhui, an official of the government said.

During the conference, the Xuhui Science and Technology Investment Fund and the Xuhui Science and Technology Financial Alliance were established. A service center to help accelerate the incubation and transformation of scientific research achievements was also inaugurated.

This center will collaborate with research institutions and leading companies to integrate resources such as research outcomes, organizing talent and funding.

The Xuhui government signed cooperation agreements with a dozen institutions, including local research institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the medical schools of Shanghai Jiao Tong and Fudan universities, as well as Zhongshan Hospital and Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Xuhui is a national-level demonstration base for innovation and entrepreneurship and a crucial component of Shanghai's scientific and technological innovation center, the district government said.

It is home to 100-plus national and municipal-level research organizations, 13 universities and colleges and eight city-level hospitals.

Xuhui also unveiled its six "scientific innovation areas," including the West Bund Innovation Ecosystem Area, the Fenglin Life and Health Area and the Around-Jiao Tong University Artificial Intelligence Area.