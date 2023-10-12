﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai training camp begins for Yunnan's folk dance troupe

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0
A five-day training camp was launched for young dancers from southwest China's mountainous regions to receive guidance from professional instructors of the Shanghai Dance Theater.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-10-12       0
Shanghai training camp begins for Yunnan's folk dance troupe
Ti Gong

Dancers from the Dongyue Folk Dance Troupe of southwest China's Yunnan Province receive training from mentors of the Shanghai Dance Theater.

A training session was initiated in Shanghai on Thursday for young dancers from southwest China's mountainous regions to receive guidance from professional instructors of the Shanghai Dance Theater.

Seventeen young performers from the Dongyue Folk Dance Troupe in Luchun County, Honghe Prefecture of Yunnan are participating in the five-day training camp at the rehearsal hall of the theater in Changning District.

The dancers, with an average age of 22, are preparing for their upcoming performance at the Shanghai International Arts Festival, which kicks off on Sunday.

"We never expected to enter the rehearsal hall of the Shanghai Dance Theater, let alone perform at the arts festival," a dancer said, adding that they had not received any formal dance training, only relying on their deep passion for the art.

A team of trainers comprising the theater's leading performers will provide tailored basic training courses for them. The mentors presented new dance shoes to the performers, marking the official start of the training camp.

Representatives from the Changning Culture and Tourism Bureau visited Luchun in May. They were welcomed with performances by the troupe and were touched by the enthusiasm and dedication of the dancers, an official of the bureau said.

Shanghai training camp begins for Yunnan's folk dance troupe
Ti Gong

Dongyue Folk Dance Troupe performers follow instructions from a Shanghai Dance Theater mentor.

Despite participating in various national, provincial, and state-level competitions, the troupe lacks a professional indoor performance theater, rehearsal rooms or basic training.

The troupe's directors and performers are local young people who have a strong passion for cultural performances. They perform for local communities in the county regularly.

The theater has arranged a lineup of top national performers and tailored basic training courses for the dancers from Luchun, according to the theater.

They have also created a new program, "Dragon Soars and Phoenix Dances," which will be performed jointly by the theater and the troupe at the Hongqiao Art Center on October 17 and 18.

They will also perform at the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Cultural Festival and the Hongqiao Culture, Tourism and Shopping Festival in Changning on October 20.

The training program aims to promote cultural exchanges and integration between Changning and Luchun, fostering cultural confidence and strength in both regions, according to Zhu Jianwei, director of the bureau.

"These dancers have never been to Shanghai and have never performed on such a big stage. This event fulfills their artistic dreams," Zhu said.

Shanghai training camp begins for Yunnan's folk dance troupe
Ti Gong

An official from the Shanghai Dance Theater presents new dance shoes to the performers from Yunnan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     