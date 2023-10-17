﻿
Plant-based proteins reduce health risks, local expert suggests

Substituting 3 percent of the total animal protein with plant protein reduces the risk of cardiovascular-related deaths by about 10 percent, according to a senior local expert.
Ti Gong

Fang Yapeng, vice dean of the School of Agriculture and Biology at Shanghai Jiao Tong University

A senior local expert in Shanghai has urged people to go in for a healthier diet choice by replacing animal protein with plant-based alternatives.

Fang Yapeng, vice dean of the School of Agriculture and Biology at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, was speaking during the 2023 National Food Security Promotion Week, which kicked off in downtown Xuhui District on Monday.

Substituting 3 percent of the total animal protein with plant protein reduces the risk of cardiovascular-related deaths by about 10 percent for both men and women, he pointed out. For men, the risk of stroke drops by 22 percent.

Furthermore, if fungal protein replaces 20 percent of global beef consumption by 2050, it could reduce deforestation by 56 percent annually, along with its associated carbon emissions, according to Fang.

He called for exploring more plant-based sources, such as legumes, algae and mushroom proteins. Among them, microbial protein fermentation production doesn't require arable land, addressing the natural limitations of protein material production. It's also environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, the senior academic noted.

Ti Gong

Advertisements at the Xujiahui commercial hub encourage participation in securing food resources during the 2023 National Food Security Promotion Week

China needs to feed nearly one-fifth of the global population with only 9 percent of the world's arable land. President Xi Jinping said that China should adopt an all-encompassing approach to food and build a diversified food supply system.

Shanghai focuses on improving variety and quality while promoting the production of high-quality, nutritious and environmentally friendly grain and oil products, Shanghai Food and Strategic Reserves Administration told the opening ceremony of the promotion week, which coincided with World Food Day.

Xuhui is committed to regulating and supervising the grain market more effectively, ensuring food emergency preparedness, and stabilizing and standardizing the grain market. It will enhance the grain quality and safety assurance system, and promote a sustainable, simple, and green way of living, the district government said.

Young ambassadors from various industries in Xuhui called on the community to save food and actively participate in ensuring food security during the week.

A number of online and offline events, reaching out to communities, schools, businesses and organizations across the city will promote a sense of responsibility and participation in securing food resources.

Ti Gong

Performances by local students during the event promoted a sustainable, simple and green way of living.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Xuhui
