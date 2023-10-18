﻿
News / Metro

China-made brain pacemaker controls symptoms of Parkinson's disease

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0
Renji Hospital has successfully implanted the latest generation of domestically-made brain pacemaker to control symptoms of Parkinson's disease and enable regular MRI scans.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0

Renji Hospital has reported its success in implanting the latest generation of domestically-made brain pacemaker into a local patient to control symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

The high-end device is able to stop the symptoms and enables the patient to undergo regular magnetic resonance imaging scans, which were banned with the previous generations of such pacemakers.

Brain pacemakers are brain implants, often referred to as neural implants, that connect to a certain region of the brain to treat people with epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, major depression, and other diseases, by electrically stimulating or blocking signals from neurons. The treatment is called deep brain stimulation.

The patient, who is in his 40s, has suffered Parkinson's disease for years. He went to Dr Zhou Hongyu at Renji Hospital for treatment.

"The patient can receive DBS treatment," Zhou said. "Because of his age, we suggested the new generation of device. The traditional device can only be used for 20 years and is likely to be influenced by magnetic field interference. Patients can't undergo MRI scans. The new generation of device has solved this issue, and their expiry date has been extended to 30 years."

"The latest domestic brain pacemaker has achieved many breakthroughs. It can be linked to remotely through a connection with the Internet, for convenient maintenance, MRI scan tolerance, and low cost," Zhou added. "The current research is to make it more intelligent, which means the device will be able to do analysis and evaluation while offering electrical treatment to the brain and provide more individualized and precise treatment."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
DBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     