﻿
News / Metro

Fostering trade and innovation, Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
As an innovative platform for mechanical engineering, logistics and energy, the Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai with nearly 3,200 participating companies.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Fostering trade and innovation, Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai after a two-year break.

The Industrial Fair Network 2023, a top industry expo in the Asia Pacific region, has raised its curtain in Shanghai.

The four-day event, from Tuesday to Friday, covers more than 230,000 square meters of the Shanghai New International Expo Center, with nearly 3,200 participating companies in sectors such as mechanical engineering, logistics and energy.

It consists of ten trade fairs that covers from upstream to downstream in the industry chain, such as PTC ASIA, a power transmission and control fair; CeMAT ASIA, a fair that focuses on material handling, automation technology, transport systems and logistics; and ComVac ASIA, a compressed air technology and vacuum technology fair.

Highlights among an array of activities include a mechanical engineering innovation competition held for Chinese university students.

It has attracted nearly 2,000 students across the country. Winners receive certificates presented by inspection and testing service provider TÜV Rheinland.

Fostering trade and innovation, Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Guests from home and abroad use the platform to exchange ideas.

Jochen Köckler, chairman of the managing board of Deutsche Messe AG, said he's happy to have such a big industrial event back in Shanghai, after a two-year break.

"After the long pandemic, there is a real need to bring people together, with innovation for modern industry and buyers," he said.

He believes in the "power of the Chinese market," saying: "You see a lot of visitors who would like to be here to invest, and it's a good signal for the Chinese industry and especially for Shanghai as a mega center for the industry."

According to Pudong's commerce commission, between January and September, Pudong's major venues have held 157 exhibitions, attracting 86,000 exhibitors and 5.2 million visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     