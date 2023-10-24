Fostering trade and innovation, Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai

As an innovative platform for mechanical engineering, logistics and energy, the Industrial Fair Network 2023 returns to Shanghai with nearly 3,200 participating companies.

Ti Gong

The Industrial Fair Network 2023, a top industry expo in the Asia Pacific region, has raised its curtain in Shanghai.

The four-day event, from Tuesday to Friday, covers more than 230,000 square meters of the Shanghai New International Expo Center, with nearly 3,200 participating companies in sectors such as mechanical engineering, logistics and energy.

It consists of ten trade fairs that covers from upstream to downstream in the industry chain, such as PTC ASIA, a power transmission and control fair; CeMAT ASIA, a fair that focuses on material handling, automation technology, transport systems and logistics; and ComVac ASIA, a compressed air technology and vacuum technology fair.

Highlights among an array of activities include a mechanical engineering innovation competition held for Chinese university students.

It has attracted nearly 2,000 students across the country. Winners receive certificates presented by inspection and testing service provider TÜV Rheinland.

Ti Gong

Jochen Köckler, chairman of the managing board of Deutsche Messe AG, said he's happy to have such a big industrial event back in Shanghai, after a two-year break.

"After the long pandemic, there is a real need to bring people together, with innovation for modern industry and buyers," he said.

He believes in the "power of the Chinese market," saying: "You see a lot of visitors who would like to be here to invest, and it's a good signal for the Chinese industry and especially for Shanghai as a mega center for the industry."

According to Pudong's commerce commission, between January and September, Pudong's major venues have held 157 exhibitions, attracting 86,000 exhibitors and 5.2 million visitors.