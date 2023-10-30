﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Tokyo share insight on urban management at recent symposium

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0
The "Shanghai-Tokyo" Sino-Japanese Urban Management Symposium was held on Sunday, providing a platform for communication and development between large cities in both countries.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0

"Getting younger" and digitalization are key themes in the urban management between Shanghai and large cities in Japan (Tokyo and Osaka), according to the 2023 "Shanghai-Tokyo" Sino-Japanese Urban Delicacy Management Symposium.

More than 100 representatives from government, institutions, relevant departments, industry associations, universities, and enterprises in the field of urban management in Shanghai, Tokyo, and Osaka attended the event, and contributed ideas on how to boost urban management in international cities in China and Japan.

They also made efforts to promote the cooperation among international cities in the two countries.

Discussions focusing on topics such as promoting "environmental quality improvement in key regions," "underground space construction," and "rejuvenation of infrastructure in different sections" among Chinese and Japanese cities, were delivered during the event.

Shanghai and Tokyo share insight on urban management at recent symposium
Ti Gong

The 2023 "Shanghai-Tokyo" Sino-Japanese Urban Delicacy Management Symposium was held in Shanghai on Sunday, World Cities Day.

Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Wang Weiren pointed out that, although Shanghai and the two Japanese cities, Tokyo and Osaka, face different situations and problems in urban management, they share common concepts such as being "people-oriented" and "digital," with a "coordinated governance of the whole society" in their work in urban management.

"When the construction of a city reaches a certain stage, and our economy, society, culture, and ecology develop to a certain extent, the requirements for refined urban management become more significant," Wang stressed in his speech at Sunday's symposium.

"It's necessary for the three cities to learn from each other to achieve more consensus."

"I hope that through the discussion, we can strengthen practical cooperation between Japan and China, and more effective economic exchanges between relevant cities in the two countries in the future, so as to achieve a great-leap-forward in development," said, Keiichi Takenaka, deputy consul general of the Consulate-General of Japan in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     