Shanghai medical college ranks No. 1 among all domestic universities

  20:13 UTC+8, 2023-10-30       0
The Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University has ranked No. 1 among all domestic schools, reaching a top position in research, output, published articles and overall influence.
The Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University has ranked top in scientific research and talent cultivation among all domestic medical schools, regarding its professional output and number, and influence of articles in world-leading medical journals, according to a study released at the 2023 Shanghai Medical Forum on Monday.

Over 300 experts, scholars and officials from home and abroad participated in the two-day forum, focused on improving China's health capabilities through innovative medical education and the promotion of a whole-health concept.

Reform, development and innovation in medical education was the highlight at the forum, releasing the first study focused on the educational and academic impacts of domestic medical schools. The study also showed a strong appreciation for the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University.

Over the past 10 years, a total of 1,272 articles from the college have been included into the Scopus database of the 1 percent most cited articles in the world, and 267 articles published by top journals like Nature, Science, Cell and the Lancet.

The college also took a leading position in talent cultivation, ranking No. 1 for five consecutive years by a government-run list of Chinese medical school talent training.

The study said China's medical education should focus on training and cultivating talent and experts in big scientific problems and serious challenges of disease prevention and control, to boost overall public health.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
