Party Secretary Chen meets with Bosch Group chairman

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Stefan Hartung, chairman of the Board of Management of Bosch Group.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that China's modernization brings tremendous market potential and opportunities for industrial and consumption upgrades.

As China's economic center and the forefront of the reform and opening up, Shanghai is benchmarking international high-standard economic and trade rules, continuously expanding high-level opening-up policies, creating a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, accurately implementing the "service package" system for key enterprises, and helping domestic and foreign enterprises to maintain long-term, stable, and predictable development in Shanghai.

Bosch Group is a world-leading technology and service provider that fits well with Shanghai's urban industrial development direction and the two sides have broad cooperation space. Shanghai welcomes Bosch Group to continue to increase investment and optimize innovative layouts, focusing on key advantage areas such as green and low-carbon, automobile industry and robotics, deepening practical cooperation, promoting more new products, technologies and businesses to demonstrate early application in Shanghai and collaborating with partners to achieve greater development.

Hartung said that Bosch has a deep connection and fruitful cooperation with Shanghai. Thanks to Shanghai's continuous reform and opening up policies and intellectual property protection, enterprise business in China has continually shifted to knowledge creation and technological innovation.

Bosch will uphold the concept of "technology achievements make life beautiful," integrate its own advantages with the talent resources, scientific and technological innovation, industrial development and market advantages of Shanghai, continue to increase investment intensity, work with partners to deepen technological research and development and product innovation, better serve the world from Shanghai and achieve more sustainable development.





