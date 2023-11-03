﻿
Shanghai records record heat for November, with cool air and rain on the way

  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
Shanghai records the highest November temperatures in over a century, with cooler temperatures on the way, and rain expected for the coming Wednesday to Sunday.
Mercury in some areas of Shanghai hit 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, the hottest November day in the past century, said the local weather authorities.

The city's weather benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded 28.4 degrees around 2pm, while the weather station in Jing'an Zhabei Park recorded 31.4 degrees around 1:30pm.

The summer-like weather is forecast to remain in the city over the upcoming weekend with showers and morning fog. Temperature will range between 21 and 29 degrees.

However, cold air with strong wind and precipitation is on its way.

From Sunday afternoon to night, the city is expected to be hit by moderate rain with lightning, and the wind force is forecast to increase on Sunday night.

The high temperature is predicted to significantly drop to 19 degrees, with a low of 13 degrees, on Monday.

And the mercury is expected to recover a little to 22 degrees by next Wednesday. The main weather condition over the next week will be cloudy with occasional showers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Zhabei
