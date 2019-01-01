'All the World's a Stage': City promotion video to premiere at CIIE

Shanghai wowed audiences right before the start of the sixth China International Import Expo with a lively short film called "All the World's a Stage."

Created by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Daily, the film gave viewers a colorful glimpse into the city's diverse culture.

The film, available in different languages like English, Japanese, and French, highlights Shanghai's efforts to connect with people worldwide.

From street vendors and delivery drivers to elderly fitness enthusiasts and young athletes, the film captures the essence of Shanghai's vibrant and varied population.



Through the eyes of 50 people of different cultural backgrounds residing in Shanghai, the film showcases the everyday life of Shanghai's residents, from street music performances to sunset parties beneath iconic bridges, from local cafes to tailor shops hidden deep in the alleyways.

The film paints a vivid picture of Shanghai's down-to-earth, lively, and people-oriented urban lifestyle.

This cinematic journey emphasizes Shanghai's enthusiasm and anticipation for the CIIE, symbolizing the city as a stage where every individual shines, illuminating our era like stars in the night sky.