﻿
News / Metro

WLA Forum scientists engage with students at a Sci-T conference

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
Award-winning scientists interacted with 100 students from 16 cities at a Sci-T conference as part of the sixth World Laureates Forum.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
WLA Forum scientists engage with students at a Sci-T conference
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students show the results of their discussions.

Ahead of the opening of the sixth World Laureates Forum, young students got a chance to interact with some of the world's leading experts.

Under the theme "Stay Hungry, Dream Big," the Sci-T Conference on Sunday gathered 100 students, representing 70 middle schools and universities in China.

More than 20 eminent scientists and representatives of China's two premier academic institutions, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, interacted with the youngsters.

They were split up into 10 groups with discussions on three topics: How can we turn Mars into the next Earth? How can nanotechnology and artificial intelligence help make us superhumans? And what can we do to make plastic recyclable?

WLA Forum scientists engage with students at a Sci-T conference
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Michael Berry, a Wolf Prize laureate in Physics, talks with students.

The winner of the 2011 Eni Prize in Renewable and Non-Conventional Energy, Gregory Stephanopoulos, explained PET to students by using a plastic bottle.

Zheng Quanshui, a CAS academician, couldn't take his eyes off the PPT the students had made.

The Nobel Prize winner in physics, J Michael Kosterlitz, acted as a physics teacher and encouraged students to consider why Mars lacks a magnetic field.

Michael Berry, a 1998 Wolf Prize winner in physics, spoke about the difficulties of surviving on Mars.

The ideas generated during the discussions were written and painted on tablecloths, which will be part of the World Laureates Forum's collections.

WLA Forum scientists engage with students at a Sci-T conference
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Philip G Jessop, a winner of Eni Award in New Frontiers of Hydrocarbons, interacts with students.

WLA Forum scientists engage with students at a Sci-T conference
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ideas and discussions were jotted down on a tablecloth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     