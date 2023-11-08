Shanghai showcases its unique international image at 6th China International Import Expo

Shanghai unveiled its latest initiatives to boost its global profile at the 6th China International Import Expo on November 8.

The event highlighted the city's unique blend of international perspective, national positioning, and distinctive local characteristics.

By leveraging its unique identity and expanding its global perspective, the city has focused on strengthening its international communication capabilities and promoting cultural exchange.

Shanghai's official English account "Shanghai Let's Meet" continues to deliver high-quality content. Currently, the account is active on six major international social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, amassing over 310,000 followers. With more than 9,500 tweets, the account has garnered a total of 18.85 million views, reaching 260 million people.

The account's average post views on platform X rank among the top in various provinces and cities nationwide. The content has received positive retweets and likes from embassies, international organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and renowned international figures.

One of the significant announcements made during the event was the global launch of the "SHANGHAI IN MY MIND" campaign.

This initiative, facilitated by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, in collaboration with the Shanghai Design Center, aims to collect creative designs from both local and international artists.

The selected designs will be featured in 15 sets of artistic posters, showcasing Shanghai's global appeal and cultural significance. The campaign will kick off its global tour in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 10th.

Shanghai's international communication efforts also received a significant boost with the relaunch of ShanghaiEye, the flagship product of the Shanghai Radio and Television International Communication Center.

The renewed ShanghaiEye, available in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, and Chinese, will expand its coverage to more than 110 countries and regions, reaching over 2,000 television stations and new media platforms.

Moreover, Shanghai has emphasized the importance of internal communication by providing excellent services to the city's expatriate community.

The City News Service, an information platform developed in partnership with the Shanghai United Media Group International Communication Center, has been revamped to offer more precise and comprehensive services to expatriates living and working in Shanghai.

The event, attended by Zhao Jiaming, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Committee and director of the publicity department, showcased Shanghai's commitment to building a strong international brand based on cultural confidence, national pride, and global appeal.