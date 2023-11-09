﻿
News / Metro

China's 24th Journalist Day celebrated amidst 6th CIIE festivities

SHINE
  12:01 UTC+8, 2023-11-09       0
The 24th China Journalist Day was celebrated on Wednesday, coinciding with the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo.
SHINE
  12:01 UTC+8, 2023-11-09       0

Provided by Wenhui Daily.

China's 24th Journalist Day celebrated amidst 6th CIIE festivities
Dong Jun / SHINE

Six journalists celebrating their birthdays are invited to join the celebrations of the 24th China Journalist Day at CIIE news center on Wednesday.

The 24th China Journalist Day was celebrated on Wednesday, coinciding with the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo.

For the past six years, the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality has been commemorating this occasion on November 8 by crafting an impressive 1.1-meter by 0.8-meter cake to honor the city's journalist community at the CIIE news center.

This year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the cake's theme was aptly named "Belt and Road: Promoting Win-Win Cooperation."

The cake's design ingeniously weaved various elements symbolizing the BRI. The right half featured ancient Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road icons, including merchant caravans and treasure ships of Zheng He, who led seven voyages during the early 15th-century Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), signifying the historical significance of these trade routes.

The left half showcased modern trains traversing the Eurasian continent, representing the past decade of collaborative efforts in building the BRI, creating an interconnected network, facilitating the flow of resources among nations, and revitalizing the ancient Silk Road in the modern era.

The CIIE has consistently played a pivotal role in supporting the continuous development of the BRI by creating an open, inclusive, interconnected, and mutually beneficial world.

Six journalists celebrating their birthdays were also invited to join the festivities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     