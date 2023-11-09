China's 24th Journalist Day celebrated amidst 6th CIIE festivities

The 24th China Journalist Day was celebrated on Wednesday, coinciding with the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo.

Dong Jun / SHINE

For the past six years, the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality has been commemorating this occasion on November 8 by crafting an impressive 1.1-meter by 0.8-meter cake to honor the city's journalist community at the CIIE news center.

This year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the cake's theme was aptly named "Belt and Road: Promoting Win-Win Cooperation."

The cake's design ingeniously weaved various elements symbolizing the BRI. The right half featured ancient Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road icons, including merchant caravans and treasure ships of Zheng He, who led seven voyages during the early 15th-century Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), signifying the historical significance of these trade routes.

The left half showcased modern trains traversing the Eurasian continent, representing the past decade of collaborative efforts in building the BRI, creating an interconnected network, facilitating the flow of resources among nations, and revitalizing the ancient Silk Road in the modern era.

The CIIE has consistently played a pivotal role in supporting the continuous development of the BRI by creating an open, inclusive, interconnected, and mutually beneficial world.

Six journalists celebrating their birthdays were also invited to join the festivities.