﻿
News / Metro

Suzhou Creek's inaugural artwork to be unveiled at art festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
The first waterborne art installation on Suzhou Creek will be unveiled during the inaugural 1000 Trees Art Festival at the iconic mall in Shanghai's Putuo District.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Suzhou Creek's inaugural artwork to be unveiled at art festival
Ti Gong

"Flamingo Family" by French artist Cyril Lancelin will become the first waterborne art installation on Shanghai's Suzhou Creek.

The first waterborne art installation on Suzhou Creek will be unveiled during the inaugural 1000 Trees Art Festival at the iconic mall in Shanghai's Putuo District.

The festival will begin on Saturday at the Tian An 1000 Trees mall, dubbed the city's "Babylon Hanging Gardens" along the creek, and run through January 3, 2024.

It will feature diverse art forms and activities, combining large-scale public art, local and international artist exhibitions, art galleries, performances, workshops, forums, stand-up comedy, and digital art. It aims to create a fusion of art and business in a unique setting, according to the organizer.

A highlight is the introduction of a unique public water art installation called "Flamingo Family" by French artist Cyril Lancelin. It was previously on display along the Seine River in Paris and will be exhibited near a Suzhou Creek cruise dock.

Suzhou Creek's inaugural artwork to be unveiled at art festival
Ti Gong

An art exhibition for the inaugural 1000 Trees Art Festival in Putuo District.

This initiative supports the cultural and tourism development of Putuo, integrating the mall's liveliness, artistry, and entertainment into the lives of residents, the district government said.

The Tian An 1000 Trees project is expanding, with the second phase set to be completed by December 2025, integrating commercial, hotel, and office spaces, including independent hotels and a 14,800-square-meter park along the creek.

Four historic buildings of the Foo Sing Flour Mill will be retained and refurbished to preserve their historical charm.

The flour mill, which became the Shanghai Flour Factory in the 1960s, was owned by brothers Rong Zongjing (1873-1938) and Rong Desheng – China's "kings" of flour and textiles.

Meanwhile, two new rounds of commercial adjustments are planned for the mall, with the first focusing on family-friendly experiences and the second on upgrading and integrating brands for a 2025 launch of the second phase.

Suzhou Creek's inaugural artwork to be unveiled at art festival
Ti Gong

The second phase of the mall will be completed by December 2025.

If you go:

Event: 1000 Trees Art Festival

Site: Tian An 1000 Trees mall

Address: 600 Moganshan Road

Duration: November 11, 2023 - January 3, 2024

Admission: Free

Public Transport: Zhongtan Road Station, Metro Line 3 and 4

Suzhou Creek's inaugural artwork to be unveiled at art festival
Ti Gong

Historic buildings of the Foo Sing Flour Mill will be retained and refurbished.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     