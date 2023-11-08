Suzhou Creek's inaugural artwork to be unveiled at art festival

The first waterborne art installation on Suzhou Creek will be unveiled during the inaugural 1000 Trees Art Festival at the iconic mall in Shanghai's Putuo District.

Ti Gong

The first waterborne art installation on Suzhou Creek will be unveiled during the inaugural 1000 Trees Art Festival at the iconic mall in Shanghai's Putuo District.

The festival will begin on Saturday at the Tian An 1000 Trees mall, dubbed the city's "Babylon Hanging Gardens" along the creek, and run through January 3, 2024.

It will feature diverse art forms and activities, combining large-scale public art, local and international artist exhibitions, art galleries, performances, workshops, forums, stand-up comedy, and digital art. It aims to create a fusion of art and business in a unique setting, according to the organizer.

A highlight is the introduction of a unique public water art installation called "Flamingo Family" by French artist Cyril Lancelin. It was previously on display along the Seine River in Paris and will be exhibited near a Suzhou Creek cruise dock.

Ti Gong

This initiative supports the cultural and tourism development of Putuo, integrating the mall's liveliness, artistry, and entertainment into the lives of residents, the district government said.

The Tian An 1000 Trees project is expanding, with the second phase set to be completed by December 2025, integrating commercial, hotel, and office spaces, including independent hotels and a 14,800-square-meter park along the creek.

Four historic buildings of the Foo Sing Flour Mill will be retained and refurbished to preserve their historical charm.

The flour mill, which became the Shanghai Flour Factory in the 1960s, was owned by brothers Rong Zongjing (1873-1938) and Rong Desheng – China's "kings" of flour and textiles.

Meanwhile, two new rounds of commercial adjustments are planned for the mall, with the first focusing on family-friendly experiences and the second on upgrading and integrating brands for a 2025 launch of the second phase.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: 1000 Trees Art Festival



Site: Tian An 1000 Trees mall

Address: 600 Moganshan Road

Duration: November 11, 2023 - January 3, 2024

Admission: Free

Public Transport: Zhongtan Road Station, Metro Line 3 and 4