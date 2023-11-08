Shanghai's Yangpu seals US$6.2b deals at CIIE

The trade delegation from Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District has sealed intended deals worth about US$6.2 billion at the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo.

Key purchasing companies include Charoen Pokphand and Oujian groups, both regular participants at the CIIE, along with Henkel China, Torre Oria and WeView Technology.



Their purchase of consumer goods, such as Thai chicken, shrimp, fruits, and rice; Japanese crafted iron pots; New Zealand coconut butter; Mexican tuna; and Vietnamese beverages, is set to invigorate the domestic consumer market, the district government said on Wednesday.

Yangpu is using the 6th CIIE as an opportunity for investment promotion, innovation incubation, international trade, and boosting social consumption growth, according to the district government.

The district is also supporting three platform companies in Yangpu – the Nordic Innovation Center, the National Technology Transfer Center and incubator TusStar – to ink deals at the expo.

The trio are presenting more than 80 high-quality projects from Northern Europe, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The projects cover green tech, digital economy, and innovation to attract potential partners.

Ex-able, for instance, a pulmonary embolism rehabilitation project from Canada, found an opportunity through the CIIE platform, and signed a deal with TusStar to start business in Yangpu.