Young researchers recognized for innovations

Thirty young researchers have been honored for their scientific and technological achievements at a ceremony held recently at the Shanghai Science Hall.

The were recognized as making great contributions in fields such as architecture, math, information technology and life science.

Lu Min, from Ruijin Hospital, transformed toxic arsenic into a useful treatment in cancer.

Ning Zhijun, from ShanghaiTech University, made monitors embedded in contact lens possible.

Tao Hu, from Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reinvented the ancient silk tradition by turning the fine fabric into a new data-storage technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Science Hall
