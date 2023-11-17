International school students tour Changning District courts for judicial education

About 30 international school students took a tour of the Changning District courts on Friday, learning more about the Chinese judicial system and juvenile court.

Ti Gong

About 30 international minors took a lively justice course in English in Changning District's court on Friday.

They are studying at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) and are the first batch of international students walking inside courts in Shanghai as guests.

They visited the courtrooms for criminal trials and juvenile trials, and learned the two different trial ways through moot court.

"Warm-color courtroom, round table and the same chairs for the judges and minors are the distinct difference between the two courtrooms, giving juveniles more of a feeling of equality and relaxation," judge assistant Xu Sisi told students. "There is a well-known saying in China that all for kids, for kids' all, for all kids."

They also appreciated high-tech equipment for security inspection, the police equipment and the cudgel play, performed by the court's police officers.

Ti Gong

"It's moving beyond our textbooks and it's going to do lots of wonders for our in-class discussions," SCIS teacher Haakon Gould said.

The statue of Xie Zhi outside the court attracted many students and teachers. It's a divine beast with a sole horn, which can ram the guilty and make judgment.

"There are some similarities between China and India, like the history of divine judgment," 12-year-old Indian student Suhani Chawla told Shanghai Daily. "I'm studying global politics and today's activity let me know more about the judicial differences all over the world."

Ti Gong

"Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the goal of letting the people feel fairness and justice in each judicial case," said Xu Li, a judge of the court. "Though the laws between China and foreign countries are different, the pursuit of fairness and justice is consistent."

Changning's court is the place where Chinese juvenile justice originated. In 1984, it established the first juvenile court on the Chinese mainland.

In 2021, judges from Changning's court visited an international school for the first time to teach children in English, spreading Chinese rule of law and judicial system.