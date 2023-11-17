﻿
News / Metro

Students present music festival at Pearl Tower square this weekend

A meadow music festival by local students will be launched this weekend at Shanghai's landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower, showcasing the talent of Shanghai's youngsters.
A meadow music festival by local students will be launched at the weekend at the square of Shanghai's landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower, showcasing the talent, energy, and vitality of Shanghai's youngsters through a range of art performances.

In addition to listeners enjoying the show at the site, it will be livestreamed by the Shanghai Education TV Station on Saturday and Sunday, and by Eastday.com on Sunday.

Saturday will feature a special show for instrumental music. Chinese orchestras and concert bands from local schools and universities will perform famous works from home and abroad, such as the "Butterfly Lovers" and "The Marriage of Figaro."

The show on Sunday will feature choirs, recitations, and dance performances, featuring Chinese culture and children's school lives to display the achievements of art education, organizer Shanghai Education TV Station said.

The meadow music festival is a stage for students with artistic talents, and an opportunity for students and schools to promote art and Chinese culture, officials said.

If you go

Time: 3:30-4:30pm on Saturday, 3:15-4:35pm on Sunday

Venue: Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Address: 1 Century Avenue, the Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区世纪大道1号

Admission: Free

