﻿
News / Metro

Innovative kidney surgery treats cancer, while maintaining single kidney function

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-17       0
An innovative surgery at Renji Hospital treated kidney cancer by taking out the sole remaining kidney, removing the cancer, and re-transplanting it, restoring proper function.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-17       0

A special kidney cancer surgery was reported successful in Renji Hospital, with doctors taking out the kidney, removing the cancer and then transplanting it back into the patient, maintaining his only remaining kidney.

The 70-year-old patient had his right kidney removed due to cancer 12 years ago. He has since focused attention on his left kidney and received regular checkups.

In June the patient found he had cancer in his remaining kidney, with the cancer already invading the veins. He toured urological centers in domestic hospitals, which all suggested the removal of the only kidney, while receiving regular dialysis. However, the patient wanted to keep the kidney, and maintain his quality of life.

Innovative kidney surgery treats cancer, while maintaining single kidney function
Ti Gong

Doctors from Renji Hospital remove the entire cancer from the patient's left kidney.

He finally received a positive answer from Renji Hospital, as Dr Huang Jiwei from its urology department said doctors could remove the entire cancer while protecting the surrounding tissues to the largest extent.

Doctors from different departments held detailed discussions and issued a plan to help keep the kidney.

"We developed an innovative measure – self kidney transplant. The entire process must be conducted quickly due to the limited time," said Dr Xue Wei, vice president of Renji. "It is a significant trial, as there is a large number of patients wanting to keep their kidney."

During the surgery, doctors removed the entire left kidney and put the kidney on the operation table to remove the cancer within 15 minutes and then quickly transplanted it back.

The patient's kidney function has since recovered to pre-surgery level. Which means the innovative operation was a success, doctors said.

There are 75,000 cases of kidney cancer reported in the nation each year, with 27,000 deaths annually.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     