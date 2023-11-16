﻿
Mountain Cat Club to take group on 'Zen' hiking trip

Local outdoors club Mountain Cat is organizing a one-day "Zen" hiking trip on Saturday, to enjoy the beauty of Xiangshan Temple and the mountains of Ningbo City, in Zhejiang Province.

After assembling at Shanghai Stadium by 7am, participants will take a chartered coach for three-and-a-half hours to Xiangshan Temple, a Tang dynasty-style temple hidden among bamboo forests with streams flowing by.

After visiting the temple, they will hike about 6.8 kilometers, venturing deep into the forests.

The trip is beginner-friendly and dog-friendly, with only a 310-meter elevation climb.

The route will include both paved trails and dirt paths.

It is expected to be only a small group with 10 to 15 participants, and all fees, including transportation, guides, and insurance, will be split. It may cost 200 to 250 yuan for the trip.

The hiking will end at about 3:30pm and participants will return to Shanghai at around 7pm.

The Mountain Cat Club is a Shanghai-based outdoors club that specializes in small-group hikes off the beaten path.

The club tends to explore the hidden gems of nature in the most exciting way.

Their activities include bouldering, rock-climbing, river hiking, snow mountaineering and more.

If you're interested in the trip or the club, you can scan the QR code for signup and more information.

Date: Nov 18, 7am to 7pm

Assembling place: Shanghai Stadium

Address: 666 Tianyaoqiao Road, Xuhui District

Xiaohongshu user Miao Mao Xiao Yu
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Stadium
Xuhui
