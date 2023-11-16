Tianjin woos Shanghai tourists to its winter spectacle

Tianjin and Shanghai tourism bureaus have agreed to promote each other's cities and winter tourism in the northern Chinese city.

Ti Gong

Tianjin City is collaborating with Shanghai in the field of culture and tourism, with an eye on its winter tourism business.

On Wednesday, it enticed Shanghai residents to taste its Goubuli steamed buns, jianbingguozi, a Tianjin-style pancake, Gushang sugar painting, and Guishunzhai pastry at Beaufort Terrace, a cultural landmark in Yuyuan Garden.

Laomeihua shoe and Hululu gourd makers, representatives of Tianjin's intangible cultural heritages, displayed their craft.

Ti Gong

Tianjin's winter tourism attractions were also promoted.

Mount Panshan, Jizhou Cave, and Guojiagou scenic areas will host ice and snow carnivals. Visitors can enjoy snowmobile, ski, and ice sports at Guojiagou scenic areas. Jizhou International Ski Resort will host a ski festival for teenagers.

The Panshan Ice and Snow Culture Festival will showcase winter scenery.

Ti Gong

The event saw Tianjin Binhai TEDA Aircraft Carrier Tourism Group Co Ltd and Shanghai-based Trip.com sign a cooperation tourism agreement.

"Tianjin and Shanghai have maintained close cooperation for years with frequent exchanges of cultural and tourism industries," said Chen Bing, deputy director of the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

A historical city, Tianjin blends western and eastern cultures.

Tianjin Eye, Five Major Avenues, Ancient Culture Street, Fantawild Adventure, Porcelain House and Mount Panshan are popular tourist attractions.