﻿
News / Metro

In praise of the young community workers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
Shanghai's 62,000 young community workers are making communities a better place to live in.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
In praise of the young community workers
Ti Gong

Community workers pose for a group photo

In Shanghai, 62,000 people are working at grassroot communities and they are fondly called "alley premiers" for their contributions to make communities a better place to live in, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Stereotyped of being old and often retired, these "alley premiers" actually average 40 years old, partly thanks to the recruitment of 2,000 university graduates over the past three years.

In Huangpu District on Tuesday, 10 young community workers from Changning and Putuo shared their stories and community management experiences.

Hong Zhengyi, a Longtan neighborhood committee worker of Xiaodongmen subdistrict in Huangpu District, has visited residents many times over the past few years.

In praise of the young community workers
Ti Gong

Young community workers recognized for their services

They include families losing children and elderly people living alone.

"I believe that every resident needs to be cared for, and I tried my best to open their hearts," Hong said.

During the Chongyang Festival, or Double Ninth Festival, a day for the elderly, he presented a family who had lost their only son with changshoumian, a noodle believed to bring longevity.

"We provided barrier-free handrails to a senior living alone with leg problems."

Xu Qian, Party secretary and director of the Linyuan residential complex neighborhood committee in Zhujing Town, Jinshan District, leads a young group whose average age is 31.

They serve a community where the majority of them are elderly citizens.

"We were challenged by the residents when we arrived," Xu said.

The key to breaking down barriers is communication. Long-standing issues, including dismantling waste water tower and parking issues, were resolved by the team.

"Young community workers are eager to be recognized by residents, and there is no shortcut but solid work," said Xu.

In praise of the young community workers
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Jinshan
Changning
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     