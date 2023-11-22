In praise of the young community workers

Shanghai's 62,000 young community workers are making communities a better place to live in.

Ti Gong

In Shanghai, 62,000 people are working at grassroot communities and they are fondly called "alley premiers" for their contributions to make communities a better place to live in, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Stereotyped of being old and often retired, these "alley premiers" actually average 40 years old, partly thanks to the recruitment of 2,000 university graduates over the past three years.

In Huangpu District on Tuesday, 10 young community workers from Changning and Putuo shared their stories and community management experiences.



Hong Zhengyi, a Longtan neighborhood committee worker of Xiaodongmen subdistrict in Huangpu District, has visited residents many times over the past few years.

Ti Gong

They include families losing children and elderly people living alone.

"I believe that every resident needs to be cared for, and I tried my best to open their hearts," Hong said.

During the Chongyang Festival, or Double Ninth Festival, a day for the elderly, he presented a family who had lost their only son with changshoumian, a noodle believed to bring longevity.

"We provided barrier-free handrails to a senior living alone with leg problems."

Xu Qian, Party secretary and director of the Linyuan residential complex neighborhood committee in Zhujing Town, Jinshan District, leads a young group whose average age is 31.



They serve a community where the majority of them are elderly citizens.

"We were challenged by the residents when we arrived," Xu said.



The key to breaking down barriers is communication. Long-standing issues, including dismantling waste water tower and parking issues, were resolved by the team.



"Young community workers are eager to be recognized by residents, and there is no shortcut but solid work," said Xu.

