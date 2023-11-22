﻿
Shanghai adds new rules for international financial arbitration, and sports development

Shanghai lawmakers have voted to adopt two rules to promote the construction of the city's international financial arbitration center, while promoting sports and fitness.
Shanghai lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt two rules to promote the construction of the city's international financial arbitration center and the city's sports.

The local arbitration centers will be encouraged to establish their branches or offices abroad to improve the city's cross-border serviceability and international market competitiveness, said Dong Haifeng, deputy director of the local justice bureau.

Relevant management rules will be worked out for the overseas arbitration centers setting up their operational agencies in Shanghai. International communications about arbitration with universities and related organizations will be improved through forms, training, seminars and so on, he said.

Xu Qi, deputy director of the city's sports bureau, said the rules of local sports development aim to solve problems in the construction of sports facilities, sports market supervision and sports talent training, to improve people's health and make Shanghai a world-renowned sports city.

It said the city will participate in and organize more international sports activities, and spread the Olympic spirit and Chinese sports culture. New types of sports events including aquatic sports, extreme sports and virtual sports will be held.

Public services for fitness will be involved in the "15-minute community life circle," in which residents can have easy access to major amenities associated with a good quality of life. More sports places with first aid facilities, barrier-free facilities and baby care rooms will be built in abandoned factories, on rooftops, below overpasses and so on, Xu said.

Investments in resident health and fitness will be implemented regularly, the document said.

It also mentions the disabled residents and their right to sports, and the improvement of disabled athletic training. It encourages local medical institutions to provide outpatient services in exercise intervention, health guidance, assessment and treatment.

The local rules for sports and international arbitration center will take effect on January 1 next year and December 1 this year, respectively.

During the session of the Shanghai People's Congress Standing Committee, a rule about implementing the new Chinese land administration law, which was issued in 2019, and the amended version of the rule for improving the business environment, which was launched in 2020, were passed and will take effect on January 1 next year and December 1 this year, respectively as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
