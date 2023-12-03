News / Metro

Water town group wedding adds up to 'love you forever'

Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-03       0
A group wedding was held at Shanghai's centuries-old Xinchang water town on Saturday as part of a promotion event for the local "romance industry".
Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-03       0
Water town group wedding adds up to 'love you forever'
Ti Gong

A group wedding for 11 new couples in Xinchang.

A group wedding was held at Shanghai's centuries-old Xinchang water town on Saturday as part of a promotion event for the local "romance industry."

About 36 kilometers from the city center, the ancient town has emerged as a new romantic rendezvous, in addition to the waterfront Bund areas and cobbled alleyways in downtown historical compounds.

The postal code for Xinchang is 201314, which translates as "love you forever" in Chinese. And the vibrant mix of interlacing alleys, carved stone-arch bridges and building clusters from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties (1644-1911) crates ideal settings for dating, weddings and photos.

Water town group wedding adds up to 'love you forever'
Ti Gong

Guests receive sweets.

On Saturday afternoon, 11 new couples had a group wedding ceremony at One Step Garden, a Instagrammable café that has been renovated from a historical building.

They received special gifts embedded with Xinchang elements, such as tubu (homespun cloth).

After the ceremony, Xinchang released a list of "best photo-taking sites for newly-weds," including the One Step Garden, the century-old No.1 Teahouse and the popular "Earth Showroom" paddy field.

Water town group wedding adds up to 'love you forever'
Ti Gong

The group wedding at the popular One Step Garden cafe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     