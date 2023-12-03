Library books in influential figures for birthday

News / Metro

A humble community library had some big names along to help celebrate its fifth birthday.
Ti Gong

A community library has become a popular hangout for people to meet renowned figures.

A humble community library had some big names along to help celebrate its fifth birthday.

Lujiazui Rong Study opened on 2018 World Reading Day as a community library in the Lujiazui Subdistrict in the Pudong New Area.

Sandwiched between high-rises in the city's bustling Lujiazui financial hub, the multi-story white building was designed for expats and white-collar workers in the area. So, nearly one fifth of the books are foreign editions.

Actually, it's more than just a reading venue. Two reading salons - Lujiazui Book Club and Study Book Club - are held on a regular basis after its opening.

Ti Gong

Ballerina Tan Yuanyuan shows her ballet shoe.

So far, more than 500 influential figures have met face to face with readers, such as writer Ma Boyong, ballerina Tan Yuanyuan, economist Lu Ming and chess grandmaster Ju Wenjun.

On Saturday, at the 666th event, some returned. They included scholar and TV anchor Jiang Changjian, science promotion advocates Wu Yuren, Tsung-Dao Lee Institute fellow Li Shu and round-the-world traveler Chen Cheng.

Huang Wei, head of Pudong's publicity department, said the two reading salons have offered a comfortable yet meaningful pastime for local people.

Ti Gong

TV anchor and scholar Jiang Changjian shares his ideas with readers.

