News / Metro

China, Singapore pursuing mutual 30-day tourist visa-free policy

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
China and Singapore are working out the implementation details of the mutual 30-day visa exemption arrangement and will implement it in early 2024.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
China, Singapore pursuing mutual 30-day tourist visa-free policy
Ti Gong

Mandai Bird Paradise in Singapore

China and Singapore announced a 30-day visa-free policy on Thursday that is likely to see a boom in tourism between the two countries.

"Both countries will work out the implementation details of the mutual 30-day visa exemption arrangement and implement it in early 2024," the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, made the announcement during the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation in Tianjin on Thursday.

According to Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com, the news sparked a considerable interest in travel to the island state among Chinese travelers.

China, Singapore pursuing mutual 30-day tourist visa-free policy
Ti Gong

Singapore's Changi Airport

Trip.com reported a 90 percent rise in China-Singapore flight ticket searches and a 50 percent increase in hotel searches by Thursday afternoon.

The travel operator said Singapore is a popular outbound destination for Chinese tourists and a major inbound market for China.

Singapore received 1 million visits by Chinese tourists from January to September, about 35 percent of that in the same period of 2019.

China has waived visas for Singaporean passport holders for 15-day trips since July.

Tongcheng Travel, another online travel provider, reported that Shanghai, Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Shandong residents were most interested in Singapore as of 2pm, up 18 percent from the day before.

Cheng Chaogong, a tourism researcher with the travel operator, expects Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, now all offering visa-free travel for Chinese travelers, to form a golden outbound travel route in 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     