District government says Puxi area of the Shanghai World Expo site will be developed into the Central Science and Innovation Zone in downtown Huangpu to build on the expo legacy.

Ti Gong

The Puxi area of the Shanghai World Expo site will be developed into the Central Science and Innovation Zone in downtown Huangpu District, the district government said on Tuesday.

The riverside area between Zhongshan Road S. and Luban Road showcased urban governance innovations in the Urban Best Practices Area (UBPA) for the 2010 World Expo. Some of the Expo pavilions and structures in the area are well-preserved.

The zone will now feature a rich array of science and innovation companies, a concentration of financial capital and a strong international cooperation environment. It will become a world-leading urban science and innovation hub, the district government said.

Some human resources service agencies and personnel departments of science and innovation companies in Huangpu took a cruise on the Huangpu River to view the future science and innovation zone on Tuesday afternoon.

The Huangpu Science and Technology Committee released a proposal to improve the human resources services for the companies based in the zone.

The district government also released a new batch of service cards for high-level overseas scientific and technological professionals working for leading science and innovation companies in Huangpu.

Ti Gong

This initiative aims to assist their work permit processing, talent housing applications, and residence permit processing.

"Such cruise tour of the future Central Science and Innovation Zone gave us confidence in Huangpu's science and innovation development," said Gu Yingqing, CFO and HR director of NeuroXess, focusing on brain computer interface, or BCI, research.

The zone is set to become a key part of Shanghai's science and innovation landscape, filling the "science and innovation gap" along the Huangpu riverside, according to the district government.

According to the blueprint, the area will gather top companies and leading scientists, creating a hub for the integration and allocation of top innovation resources.

The area will also host global debuts of cutting-edge technologies and innovative products, becoming an international venue for scientific and technological exchanges.

The UBPA was a highlight innovation project of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, showcasing leading practices from cities worldwide. Huangpu plans to connect the Central Science and Innovation Zone with the UBPA and the nearby Cultural Expo Area to continue the legacy of the World Expo, an official of the district government said.