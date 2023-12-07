Proposal to make schools more child-friendly

The Shanghai Education Commission released an action plan to make schools more child-friendly and ensure their positive growth.

The plan was developed after 23 national government departments recently issued a set of guidelines for making cities more child-friendly.

The action plan intends to help local schools make renovations from the perspective of children and ensure their growth and development while striving to provide a happy childhood for every child.

The makeover will cover school strategies, space environment, teaching facilities, curriculum system, teaching methodologies, and campus culture.

According to the plan's four-stage targets, Shanghai will finish renovating at least 100 schools by 2025, including kindergartens, primary and secondary schools. By 2028, 60 percent of local schools will meet the requirements, rising to 90 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.