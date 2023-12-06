News / Metro

Blueprint for a greener Yangtze corridor

  20:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
Plans for an ecological corridor network along the river was released, featuring beautiful landscapes and diverse ecological functions.
An ecological corridor along the main stream of the Yangtze River will be established by 2025, providing a leisure getaway option for residents in the region, greenery authorities in the Yangtze River Delta region announced on Wednesday.

By 2035, a complete ecological corridor network along the river featuring beautiful landscapes and diverse ecological functions will have been built up as a blueprint on the ecological corridor construction of the region was passed and released.

Blueprint for a greener Yangtze corridor
Ti Gong

The complete green corridor planned for the region by 2035.

"The blueprint involves the improvement of forest quality, wetland protection and restoration, protection and management of nature reserves, vegetation restoration in mining areas, and the removal of smooth cord grass, an invasive species, as well," said Guan Qunfei, director of the planning and development department of Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

In recent years, the development of ecological corridors in the region has been in full swing, with newly added forests amounting to over 15 million mu between 2016 and 20 and another 6 million mu of forests upgraded.

Forestry authorities in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces will make joint efforts on biodiversity protection, ecological resource connection and promotion of the sustainable development of green resources as part of the forestry integration in the region.

Blueprint for a greener Yangtze corridor
Ti Gong

Yuandang Lake in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
