News / Metro

China's first wide-body jet to use composites extensively, forum told

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
China's first homemade wide-body aircraft, the C929, will use composite materials for more than half of its structure, a senior engineer of its manufacturer COMAC has revealed.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
China's first wide-body jet to use composites extensively, forum told
Ti Gong

The 9th Annual Aeronautical Materials and Manufacturing Technology International Forum was held in Shanghai's downtown Changning District on Wednesday and Thursday.

China's first homemade wide-body aircraft, the C929, will use composite materials for more than half of its structure, a senior engineer of its developer, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), revealed at a forum in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Li Dongsheng, chief engineer of composites at COMAC, said that the firm's previous models like the ARJ21 regional jet used about 2 percent composite materials, mainly in the rear and some minor parts.

The C919 single-aisle jet increased this use to about 12 percent, focusing on the tail and the rear section of the fuselage, Li told the 9th Annual Aeronautical Materials and Manufacturing Technology International Forum, which kicked off in Changning District on Wednesday.

"The C929, a twin-aisle long-range jet, marks a significant jump in composite material use," Li said. It will use these materials in over half of its main structure. This approach aligns with competitors like the Airbus 350 and Boeing 787, which also use composites extensively, he added.

The main advantages of composite materials are weight reduction, fatigue resistance, corrosion resistance and better design flexibility, Li pointed out.

The two-day annual forum focused on technological innovation in aviation materials for sustainable development. It attracted over 250 experts from the new materials and aviation sectors.

Xu Qinghong, executive vice president of the Shanghai Society of Aeronautics, highlighted the importance of advanced material technology in aviation, second only to aviation power systems.

He emphasized its role in achieving lighter, longer-lasting aircraft and more efficient engines. This progress is vital for Shanghai's mission to become a global high-end industry hub, Xu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
COMAC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     