Voluntary programs honored ahead of International Volunteer Day

Ti Gong

Outstanding voluntary programs in the city's civil affairs field were honored and displayed on Monday to mark International Volunteer Day falling the following day and to promote volunteering by the public.

During the event, 173 volunteer service programs in the civil affairs field across the city were collected, and 91 selected for display.

They cover a wide range of fields such as social relief; senior care and aid for the disabled; child welfare; community governance; marriages, funerals and interments; according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Twenty-eight elderly volunteers of the Memory Cafe in the Pudong New Area's Yangjing Subdistrict displayed their services via stage play.

Ti Gong

At Memory Cafe, it is not uncommon that silver-haired senior waiters in their 70s bring the wrong coffee or forget orders, but their hardworking attitude and sincerity have won the hearts, respect and gratitude of customers.

"Hello, I am the No. 1 volunteer of the cafe and we have another identity – promotion ambassadors of cognitive-disorder-friendly communities," said a volunteer on stage. "We spread knowledge on the prevention of cognitive disorder via communication with guests during service."

Another program that was honored came from a group of volunteers from the Shanghai No.4 Social Welfare Home.

"Our volunteers came from enterprises, social organizations and nearby communities, and they are dedicated to different types of services at the senior home," said Jiang Xiaojuan, head of the social worker department of the voluntary service program for the senior home.

"They have developed various programs such as one hearing and recording the life experiences of elderly citizens, and a farm for those from rural areas to experience farming activities," Jiang said.