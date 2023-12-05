﻿
News / Metro

Never a rush hour as Shanghai promotes slow traffic system

  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0
Shanghai is focusing on a strategy favoring public traffic and slow traffic, with 220 slow traffic projects and 14 slow traffic demonstration areas completed so far this year.
Joggers, elderly people, young children and cyclists are enjoying the sunshine and greenery at the newly built Suhe Bay slow traffic demonstration area along Shanghai's iconic Suzhou Creek.

Consisting of protected architectures, ecological greenlands, museums and commercial projects, Jing'an District has specially designed and renovated the triangular area into a 4.8-hectare slow traffic system zone beside the Suzhou Creek for walking, jogging, cycling or even pet events.

Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the Suhe Bay slow traffic demonstration area in Shanghai.

"We have installed and improved pathways for safety and beauty and added special signs and facilities for disabled people. Parking spots for bicycles and special bicycle lanes have been designed for the convenience of cyclists while ensuring safety of walkers," said Ying Liren of the Jing'an District Construction and Administration Commission.

"We have also paved colorful asphalt on non-motorized roads and installed more slow-traffic signs and directions for a safer and better environment."

An elderly woman, who takes her granddaughter to play in the area, noted that the place was very friendly and safe for residents, offering a good and relaxing environment.

"The separation of walkers and cyclists also makes it much safer for children," she added.

Ti Gong

A woman rides a bicycle on the bicycle lane at the Suhe Bay slow traffic demonstration area.

Shanghai has been focusing on a strategy favoring public traffic and slow traffic. So far, 220 slow traffic projects and 14 slow traffic demonstration areas have been completed this year.

"To boost slow traffic, we are perfecting the road network by connecting dead-end roads, building new overpasses and tunnels, adding new pavements and bicycle lanes and better integrating the system with the community, parks and under-bridge spaces," according to Wang Guannan of the Shanghai Road Transport Administrative Bureau.

"The slow traffic is included in the city's people-centered project for the first year this year. We plan to build at least 10 such demonstration areas annually to meet people's demand."

Ti Gong

Bicycle lanes are important part of the slow traffic system.

