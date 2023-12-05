Man donates stem cells on International Volunteer Day

The 24-year-old man surnamed Gan donated stem cells to help a child with leukemia on Tuesday, International Volunteer Day, bringing the hope of life to the recipient.

Ti Gong

A 24-year-old young man donated stem cells in Shanghai to help a child with leukemia on Tuesday, when International Volunteer Day is marked.

The donor surnamed Gan became the city's 604th stem cell donor.

Gan has made over 20 blood donations. He was informed during a platelet donation in 2021 that stem cell donations can help people with blood and immunity diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, while there are few patients receiving transplants each year due to difficulty in finding a matched donor.

He registered with the stem cell donor's bank immediately.

In October, Gan was informed that his stem cell sample matched that of a patient.

"It is lucky that I could find a matched patient so quickly," he said. "Making a donation on #International Volunteer Day makes the behavior more meaningful. It is the patient's luck and also my honor. I hope the patient can recover from the disease and enjoy a healthy and happy life."

The city has nearly 180,000 registered stem cell donors, who have helped 604 patients, including 23 overseas patients, according to the Shanghai Red Cross, which oversees stem cell donation in the city.