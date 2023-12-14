Seek medical attention early for respiratory diseases

Autumn and winter are the peak seasons for respiratory diseases. International hospitals can now diagnose respiratory pathogens quickly using a combination of PCR tests.

If you experience symptoms of respiratory infections, it is recommended to seek medical attention early.

Doctors will make thorough distinctions based on symptoms, epidemiological history, and laboratory tests before prescribing appropriate drugs.

The source and symptoms of the infection must be identified to create a treatment plan to prevent drug abuse and misuse. International hospitals can now diagnose respiratory pathogens quickly using a combination of PCR tests.

What are major causes for respiratory diseases?

Mycoplasma pneumonia, flu, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are major causes of respiratory diseases.

Prevalent pathogens for people at different ages:

1-4 years old: flu, rhinvirus

5-14 years old: flu, mycoplasma pneumonia, adenovirus

15-59 years old: flu, rhinvirus, COVID-19

60 years old and older: flu, human metapneumovirus, common coronavirus

What is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)?

RSV can infect both children and adults. The peak season is from late autumn to spring and is spread by droplets. The incubation time is between two and eight days, and early symptoms include coughing, running noses, and nasal obstruction.

Children can get a fever, a cough, and a running nose. Adults and older children commonly experience cold-like symptoms that last one or two weeks. Infants and young children can have more serious conditions.

There is no vaccine or special medicine for RSV, but treatment is in line with symptoms.

What is adenovirus?

Adenovirus spreads primarily by droplets, followed by contacts and fecal-oral transmission. It can produce respiratory symptoms such as fever, coughing, and throat soreness, as well as stomach problems such as diarrhea.

Adenovirus infection is a common cause of community-acquired pneumonia in children, especially those aged 6 months to 5 years. Adenovirus has no vaccinations or specific medications.

It is flu season now.

The mycoplasma pneumonia peak has subsided, but the flu is in and will last until March. It is expected to peak in January.

The elderly are the most vulnerable, and the incidence of serious cases and mortality are significantly higher than with mycoplasma pneumonia.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent and control the flu. Since flu activity varies by region in China, it is best to immunize by late November or early December to avoid the peak flu season. If you haven't, do it now!

Live a healthy Life, exercise & enhance your immunity!

In the face of infectious diseases, we must ultimately rely on our own resilience to battle infections. Strengthening our own immunity is the best course of action.

A Balanced Diet

Protein is the foundation of several immune-active substances; therefore, eating more meat, fish, shrimp, and beans is advised.

Simultaneously, taking vitamins, particularly vitamins C, D, and A, which have immune-regulating effects, can help maintain the integrity of epithelial cells and avoid infections.

To complement minerals and trace elements, you can eat peanuts, liver, spinach, and other foods.

Pay attention to hygiene & develop good habits.

Keep indoor air fresh by opening windows often.

Avoid crowds and cramped spaces.

The elderly and children must wear masks.

Avoid sharing toiletries and practice hygiene.

Adjust clothing to avoid cold and excessive sweating.

Improve exercise and sleep.

Like exercise, sleep is essential. Our immunity improves with exercise and sleep.