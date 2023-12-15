Yuyuan lantern festival lights up both Paris and Shanghai

The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival began simultaneously in Paris and Shanghai on Friday, marking the start of the Sino-France 2024 Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris came alive with over 60 large Chinese lantern sets and 2,000 traditional lanterns. The event will run through February 25.

Designs featured dragons, mythical creatures from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas," and colorful light displays. The event aims to immerse visitors in Eastern aesthetics and interactive performances, according to Yuyuan Inc, the festival organizer.

At the same time, a lantern installation, the "A Night of Fish and Dragon Dance," lit up Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden malls on Friday as a preview for its annual lantern fair. The Shanghai Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival will be held from late January to late February 2024 to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Additional Chinese cities such as Shenyang in northeast Liaoning Province, and Rudong in neighboring Jiangsu, joined in, lighting up lantern displays in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The Festival Dragons et Lanternes in Paris is part of 60th-anniversary celebrations and Sino-French Culture and Tourism Year. It has attracted wide French media attention.

Chinese and French dignitaries witnessed the inaugural lighting in Paris. Yuyuan Inc's President Ni Qiang emphasized the event's role in showcasing Chinese culture and fostering global exchanges.

"Since its inception in 1995, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival aims to showcase China's rich culture and heritage and fostering East-West cultural exchange," Ni said.

Lu Shaye, China's ambassador to France, said the event marked the beginning of the 2024 China-France high-quality cultural exchange activities.

"Both countries will use this biennial opportunity to enhance cultural exchanges, bringing more vitality and achievements," Lu said.

China is trialing 15-day visa-free travel for ordinary passport holders from France to boost people-to-people exchanges.

The Paris festival blends traditional Chinese techniques with modern artistry, featuring three main zones: Eastern Charm, Spirit of Mountains and Seas and Fireworks Market.

Highlighting various cultural and spiritual symbols, the lantern displays include mythical creatures such as Kunpeng and Yinglong, representing ambition and strength. The festival also features interactive elements, such as QR codes on lanterns that bring mythical beings to life on mobile phone screens.

In addition to lanterns, the festival hosts 350 performances, including martial arts and traditional dances.

Echoing the Paris event, ticketing details for the Shanghai event were announced, offering early bird and timed entry options for visitors to enjoy the annual celebration.

Admission tickets are required for the local event between February 10 – Spring Festival – and February 25. Tickets cost 80 yuan (US$11.27) for adults and 50 yuan for children.

During its 52-day run early this year, the Year of the Rabbit Lantern Fair drew more than 4 million visitors.