News / Metro

East Buy now no buy after livestreamer Dong Yuhui row

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
New Oriental has removed the CEO and executive director of its online streaming unit East Buy, and said chairman Yu Minhong will take over in a temporary role.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-16       0
East Buy now no buy after livestreamer Dong Yuhui row

East Buy said its CEO and executive director Sun Dongxu has been removed, and chairman Yu Minhong will act as CEO.

New Oriental has removed the CEO and executive director of its online streaming unit East Buy, and said chairman Yu Minhong will take over in a temporary role according to an official post on Saturday morning.

East Buy has suspended a livestreaming session scheduled for Saturday, saying it will carry out self criticism in the wake of a row regarding one of its top livestreaming hosts which caused an online boycott and a drop in stock prices.

The online controversy emerged last week when East Buy's official livestreaming account on Douyin pointed out its promotional material was prepared and written by teamwork rather than solely by its top livestreamer Dong Yuhui.

Online discussion hasn't subsided after both Yu Minhong and former CEO Sun Dongxu offered apologies on Thursday for recent misbehavior from the social media account handler team and improper internal management issues.

Unprofessional behavior and mishandling of internal management issue led to poor performance on the stock market.

East Buy has lost more than 2 million followers on Douyin since Thursday and the Hong Kong-listed share price sank 5.5 percent on Friday as the apologies weren't able to ease worries over the company's internal management complications.

East Buy started a three-day livestreaming session on Friday without mentioning the issue, and online bickering further escalated over whether the whole editorial team or Dong himself should take credit for many acclaimed promotional materials and phrasing.

Another livestreaming host Tian Quan further provoked online shoppers on Friday night, saying they could go ahead and delist their East Buy accounts and can also feel free to fully leverage the discount coupons to make the company suffer more loss.

This then turned into further boycott, when hundreds of thousands of online viewers rush into the livestreaming sessions of Goatu, another online tutor-turned livestreaming e-commerce player.

Discussions also have arisen as to whether East Buy should stick with the former English tutor, who became a social media sensation last year thanks to his down-to-earth style, or to better leverage team work and spend more effort on offering high value-for-money offerings.

East Buy now no buy after livestreamer Dong Yuhui row
Ti Gong

East Buy lost nearly 2 million followers as online bickering continues despite chairman Yu Minhong's apology on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yu Minhong
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     