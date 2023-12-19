News / Metro

A look at the top moments by a Shanghai Daily photographer in 2023

From the lifting of COVID-19 protocols to Shanghai-Suzhou Metro connectivity, 2023 provided a plethora of memorable experiences, including the launch of the Zootopia-themed park.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A couple hugs at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on January 7. The Ministry of Transport reported that during the Spring Festival travel rush, overall passenger flow was 2.095 billion, up 99.5 percent from the previous year and 70.3 percent in 2019.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Photographers capture a Chinese student studying abroad hugging her father at Pudong Airport on January 8. International flights returned to pre-pandemic protocols on that day, ending COVID-19 protocols.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl gets a taste of snow at Huangpu District's Liyuan Park on January 15. Shanghai welcomed its first snowfall of the year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Reporters at Pudong Airport photograph Shanghai's first outbound tour travelers. China started piloting outbound group vacations since February 6.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A Shanghai Science and Technology Museum employee turns a dead black-throated loon into a specimen on February 8. The bird was found dead with oil stains in Century Park. This preservation serves as a reminder to protect birds.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A Wujiawa prisoner uses a psychological relaxing device on March 1.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hong Kong Shopping Center at People's Square saw a final rush of customers before its closure in April. The center was a fashion hotspot in the 1990s before becoming an anime and manga hub.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor walks past a century-old photograph of the moon. The renovated Shanghai Astronomy Museum reopened at the end of April. The museum evolved from the 123-year-old Sheshan Observatory, China's first professional astronomical research observatory and the birthplace of modern Chinese astronomy.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors pose for photos at Huangpu District's 'Bund Cat Street' exhibition on Fangbang Road M. on May 9. The exhibition attracted people to this quiet, old road, which is set for renovation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A traveler from Shanghai checks a Suzhou map on the new Suzhou Metro Line 11 on June 24. China's first inter-provincial subway is now connected with Shanghai Metro.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Boys play basketball late in the evening at Xujiahui Sports Park after dark on June 26. During the Nightlife Festival in June, Shanghai encouraged residents to enjoy nighttime leisure, culture, and sports in an effort to boost consumer activity and confidence.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An elderly person looks out of the window in Jing'an District's Fangua Long on July 16. The downtown worker's village, which was transformed from shantytowns, illustrates Shanghai's evolving urban history.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A clothing store employee dismantles mannequins at the Shanghai Pacific Department Store in Xujiahui on August 31 before its closure. The department store has been a staple for locals for the last 30 years.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 83-year-old German maestro Christoph Eschenbach takes the stage at the Shanghai International Arts Festival on October 14. He was making a return to the festival for the fifth time.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge was making his fourth visit to China on October 16. Ahead of the Shanghai Marathon, Kipchoge praised the city's runners and encouraged more people to take to running.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An aerial image of Shanghai's Yangshan Deep-Water Port. On December 14, the Ministry of Commerce said that the country's import and export growth in RMB terms had increased for four straight months, with gains in both October and November.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Customers take a look around the renovated Shanghai Book City on October 28. Opened in 1998, it is the city's largest bookshop in terms of both area and scale. Its new-look exterior and business strategy attracted both interest and controversy.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl engages with ChatGPT in Shanghai on November 3. The latest Shanghai Municipal Committee session emphasized the importance of advancing vital industries like integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors participate in "Hot Pursuit" at Shanghai Disneyland on November 29. The world's first Zootopia-themed land will officially open at the Shanghai Disney Resort on December 20.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

