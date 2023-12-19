News / Metro

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends

Shanghai Zoo is keeping the birds and animals warm by feeding them vitamin-rich food and snacks, indoor heating, and even a "hot spring" pool.
With the temperature plunging, local zoos and parks are taking every precaution to keep animals warm and comfortable.

Raccoon dogs at Shanghai Zoo are being fed starch- and grease-rich foods like potatoes and nuts, as well as eggs and fish.

Monkeys are being provided with extra snacks such as melon seeds and walnuts, as well as peanuts and yogurt, in addition to potatoes and mealworm.

Various vitamins and trace elements are added to the diet of African herbivorous animals to improve nutrition, and the amount of food supplied to African lions and cheetahs has been doubled since the summer.

Amphibians and reptiles from the tropics and subtropics are especially vulnerable to temperature change, and they are increasingly congregating in areas with heating facilities.

Fennec foxes are sheltering in air-conditioned and floor-heating rooms.

For chimpanzees, gibbons, and mandrills, rooms with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius have been prepared, creating a spring-like environment.

Heating lights and a windshield curtain protect hornbills staying in "thatched cottages" at Shanghai Wild Animal Park from the winter chill.

The hippos' treatment is even more appealing because they are enjoying a "hot spring" throughout the winter, with the outdoor swimming pool erected with heating pipes that will keep the temperature around 22 degrees.

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

Fennec foxes are kept in rooms with air conditioning and floor heating at Shanghai Zoo.

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

A "hot spring" for hippo

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

A warm sunbath

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

Turtles kept under heating lights

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

Hornbills at a "thatched cottage"

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

Heating lights for lizards

Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

A nice feed for parrots



Shanghai zoos act to take care of furry and feathery friends
Ti Gong

Otters

Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Shanghai Zoo
