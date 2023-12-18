Shanghai earmarks higher-quality development as key task for 2024

Seeking higher-quality development will be one of Shanghai's key tasks in the new year, according to a resolution passed at a Party plenary session on Monday.

The fourth plenary meeting of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China heard the work report on the city's achievements during this year and laid out tasks for next year.

According to the resolution, the city will continue to focus on the building-up of the "five centers," namely to improve the city's international influence or service ability as the center for economy, finance, trade, shipping and scientific and technological innovation.

To achieve development of a higher quality, the city will draw momentum from scientific and technological innovation, reforms and opening up, and major national strategies.

It will attach importance to the modernization of urban governance, coordinate the expansion of domestic demand, the deepening of supply-side institutional reforms, and the new-type urbanization and rural revitalization.

Shanghai will continue to enhance its economic vitality and consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery to promote effective high-quality development and reasonable economic growth, and improve people's well-being.

Specifically, the committee pointed out that city will improve effectiveness of policies, streamline administrative procedures, strengthen service to enterprises and stimulate entrepreneurial vitality. It will also deepen the reform and upgrading of state-owned enterprises. Key reform and opening-up areas like the Pudong New Area and the Lingang Special Area should continue to be the mainstays and growth drivers, contributing to the city's economic development.

It will also drive industrial innovation with technological innovation, enhancing industrial transformation and upgrading.

The promotion of technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, elderly-care finance and digital finance is also a key task for the city, along with its three leading industries –integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.

The committee also said the city will seek new development momentum from new drivers, such as large models and blockchain technology, giving full play to the advantages of a platform economy and seizing opportunities brought by the green and low-carbon trend.

Shanghai will boost demand, both internally and externally, make every effort to stimulate potential consumption and expand effective investment.

It will aim to vigorously promote the high-quality development of foreign trade and investment, strengthen communication with global headquarters of multinational corporations, and accelerate the introduction of a number of benchmark foreign investment projects.

It will also look to expanding emerging markets and cultivating high-level trade personnel to optimize the trade structure and trade modes, as well as improving its soft power and cultural industry.

The committee said that the city will launch a new round of public welfare programs to improve people's livelihoods, covering housing, employment, education, medical care, elderly care and environmental protection.