Competition fuels Shibei's digital intelligence development

Li Qian
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
Major algorithms event at high technology park attracts 579 teams from across the country competing in areas related to trusted data, digital technique, and the real economy.
An artificial intelligence innovation competition has wrapped up in Shanghai's major big data hub of Shibei High Technology Park.

The three-month 2023 Intelligent Algorithms Skills Competition attracted 579 teams across the nation who specialized in artificial intelligence, natural language processing and multi-modal algorithms and competed in areas related to trusted data, digital technique, and the real economy.

At the closing ceremony on Thursday, awards were presented to ten winning projects by researchers from Fudan University, Tsinghua University, Institute of Computing Technology under Chinese Academy of Sciences, and other universities, research institutes and firms.

According to Shibei, the competition has helped to develop more application scenarios, and fueled its development in digital intelligence.

In addition, Shibei signed strategic cooperation with the Shanghai Computer Society to promote deeper integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

Shanghai has set a target of becoming a digital hub with global influence by 2035. In a short-term blueprint, the city's artificial intelligence industry output is set to hit 400 billion yuan (US$56 billion) by 2025, with 12-percent annual growth on average.

Shibei was one of the first demonstration parks for urban digital transformation in Shanghai, and the only one designated as a pilot area for implementing cutting-edge blockchain applications.

Currently, the number of big data companies in Shibei accounts for nearly one third of the city's total.

It is also collaborating with Shanghai Data Exchange and Lingang International Data Port to create a data factor market innovation system that can serve as a benchmark for international practices.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
