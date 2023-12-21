News / Metro

Shanghai people shiver as temperatures keep falling

  21:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-21
Friday marks this year's dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, in China's solar calendar. Dongzhi, the arrival of harsh winter, indicates that the coldest period of the year is approaching.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two young women shiver in the bitter chill in Shanghai on Thursday.

People in Shanghai shivered in the bitter cold on Thursday, but forecasters said Friday will be colder with temperatures in some suburbs dipping to minus 5 to minus 7 degrees Celsius, renewing the record of lowest temperature in the city this winter.

The benchmark weather station in downtown Xujiahui recorded temperatures below zero on Thursday, with the highest reaching just minus 0.5 degrees.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow cold alert at 5:05pm on Thursday. It warned that as Shanghai is under control of cold air, the lowest temperature will be around minus 4 degrees on Friday morning in downtown areas with serious freezing conditions in the suburbs.

Conditions on Friday will be sunny to cloudy, bringing temperatures back to around 1 degree with wind force decreasing slightly.

Friday marks this year's dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, in the 24 solar terms on China's solar calendar. Dongzhi, which literally means the arrival of harsh winter, indicates that the coldest period of the year is approaching. Chinese people will start a winter calendar, the Jiujiu calendar, which starts from the Winter Solstice each year and will run through 81 days. People are advised to wear their warmest clothes from now on.

It will remain sunny and cloudy at the weekend but the lowest temperatures will remain under freezing, with the mercury to climb during the day. The highest temperature on Sunday will be around 7 degrees.

As Chinese people traditionally sweep tombs and pay respects to their ancestors around dongzhi, it is estimated there will be many people heading to cemeteries in the suburbs during the weekend. Tomb-sweepers are advised to protect themselves against the bitter cold.

Next week, Shanghai will enjoy sunny days, forecasters said. At the beginning of the week, the lowest temperatures will remain under zero but from Tuesday, the highest will be back to above 10 degrees.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Breaking the ice in downtown Shanghai on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
