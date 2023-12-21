Former museum official under investigation for corruption

Yan Jun, former deputy director of the Shanghai-based China Maritime Museum, is said to have taken advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others and to accept bribes.

Yan Jun, former deputy curator of the Shanghai-based China Maritime Museum, is under investigation over serious violations of laws and Party discipline, according to a statement issued by the city's Party discipline inspection commission on Thursday.

Yan has been expelled from the Party and removed from his post, with his illegal gains confiscated, according to the statement, adding that his suspected crimes were transferred to the procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution.

Primary investigations found Yan had violated the Party's anti-corruption regulations to visit private clubs, take gifts and money, and accept invitations to banquets, tours and fitness exercises, which may have affected his duty performance, according to the statement.

Yan is also alleged to have taken advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others and take bribes, as well as allowing his relatives to seek benefits and engage in money-sex trades. He is also accused of intervention in market economic activities and involvement in illegal gaming activities.

The commission said Yan was disloyal and dishonest to the Party, failing to confess his misdeeds and having colluded, falsified, transferred evidence and stopped others from whistle-blowing.